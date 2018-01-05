In this article









































January sales must haves: Marjolaine pyjamas

January sales must haves: Marjolaine pyjamas



Feel like royalty slouching about in these divine silk blend pyjamas. Once you've picked up this pair all you need is a butler called Jeeves and you’re good to go.

Marjolaine mirage pyjama set RRP: £220.00 Sale price: £109.00 Available from Harrods

