January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
January sales must haves: Tan leather boots
You can’t go wrong with a pair of chunky heeled tan boots and this pair from Topshop’s premium range are gorgeous and £100 less expensive than they were! Result.
Parson premium high leg boots
RRP: £140.00
Sale price: £40.00
Available from Topshop
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
