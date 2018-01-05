>
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
  
January sales must haves: Tan leather boots
You can’t go wrong with a pair of chunky heeled tan boots and this pair from Topshop’s premium range are gorgeous and £100 less expensive than they were! Result.
Parson premium high leg boots
RRP: £140.00
Sale price: £40.00
Available from Topshop
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
