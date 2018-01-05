|
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
January sales must haves: Limited edition salmon gown
Got a posh do coming up and stuck for something to wear? Then you need this! The flowing salmon metallic cloth is a gorgeous shade and the pleated front is mega flattering. Tres Kate Moss.
Limited edition metallic maxi dress
RRP: £195.00
Sale price: £100.00
Available from Topshop
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
