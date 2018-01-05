In this article









































January sales must haves: Limited edition salmon gown

January sales must haves: Limited edition salmon gown



Got a posh do coming up and stuck for something to wear? Then you need this! The flowing salmon metallic cloth is a gorgeous shade and the pleated front is mega flattering. Tres

Got a posh do coming up and stuck for something to wear? Then you need this! The flowing salmon metallic cloth is a gorgeous shade and the pleated front is mega flattering. Tres Kate Moss Limited edition metallic maxi dress

RRP: £195.00 Sale price: £100.00 Available from Topshop

