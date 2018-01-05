- Jeggings, leathings & sparkly leggings



Boohoo.com Grey Jeggings Traditionally winter is a time for stuffing our faces and putting on some seasonal pounds to ward of the cold (at least that's what we tell ourselves).



But how can we gorge ourselves on yummy comfort food when we still have to squeeze ourselves into ever-skinnier jeans?



Thank the Lord for jeggings then - comfortable, wearable and still on trend - and it's not only denim that's been applied to our beloved legging style either...



We've found the best jeggings, leather, sequin and gold look leggings available on the web and the high street.



We love them but we're probably going to put off the Shepherds Pie munching for now - this is a look for firmer thighs!







Grey jeggings - £15 - www.boohoo.com We say: Probably the nicest grey skinny fit jeans you'll ever see!







