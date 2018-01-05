>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Jeggings, leathings & sparkly leggings
Article in images

eBay Gold Leggings

 

- eBay Gold Leggings

 
Metallic Gold Wet Look Skin Tight Leggings - £19.99 - Dress With Finesse! on eBay
 
We say:
The amount of excellent bargains and gorgeous steals, either privately listed on eBay or from one the many eBay shops, is quite astonishing! These gold wet-look leggings are a snip at £19.99. Search the site for "Gold Leggings" and you're bound to find more - maybe at even better prices.


 
 




  
  
Fashion Editor
17/11/2009
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         