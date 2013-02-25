|
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Her red carpet wow!
|
|
In this article
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Her wow moment on the red carpet!
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Her wow moment on the red carpet!Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the Oscars 2013 wearing a dramatic white Dior gown - the perfect piece of couture tailoring for her very first Oscar.
The 22-year-old scooped the prize for Best Actress In A Leading Role for her fiery part in 'Silver Linings A Playbook' but her journey to collect the award became Oscar history when she fell up the stairs in an embarassing fashion.
The wedding dress style frock might have been to blame - and it's not the first time she had a dress malfunction.
Earlier in the awards season at the Screen Actors Guild Jennifer Lawrence opted for another Dior gown which appeared to rip apart when she stood up to collect her award.
This could have been taken as an omen not to wear more Dior but instead it looks like Dior is a winning choice for the starlet - even if it can lead to some embarassing moments caught on camera.
Her Oscar's 2013 make-up was perfected by celebrity make-up artist Jilian Dempsey who used Dior cosmetics to finish her look.
|
|
Ursula Dewey
25/02/2013
|
Article Plan Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Her red carpet wow! ▼
|