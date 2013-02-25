>
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Her red carpet wow!
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Dior Couture
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2013 dress: Dior Couture


If we take the positives, Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Couture gown was showed off to maximum effect when she fell - giving us a chance to admire all the handiwork involved in that beautiful back necklace.

We also got a good look at her chignon - a classic style that worked beautifully with her elegant gown.

Maybe her tumble was due to the fact the star hadn't eaten all day (we shouldn't really blame Dior). When she arrived on the red carpet Jennifer told Ryan Seacrest: "I'm starving. I haven't had time to eat all day!"

Whether it was the hunger, the excitement or the frock that led her to trip up the stairs we're not sure - but Jennifer Lawrence did it with grace - and made us love her even more.

25/02/2013
