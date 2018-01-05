>
Jennifer Lopez rocks hot Lumberjack style at The Daily Show

 
Our punk rock is America's Lumberjack chic - and Jennifer Lopez nails it.

The superstar left the studios of The Daily Show in New York where she was interviewed last night sporting this oversized plaid jacket with fur trim (faux we hoe) and these wedge trainers and low slung jeans. This girl has got to be the coolest pop ma in celeb land.

While she turned up to the studios in a chic affair of snakeskin type jacket and knee high booties, she went all casual post interview in this inspired jeans and T-shirt combo.

We love her laid back sports-meets-rock style so we've figured out what highstreet finds we need to go J-Lo.

23/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
Holly Fulton catwalk video
