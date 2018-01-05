>
>
>
Essentials
Jennifer Lopez rocks hot Lumberjack style at The Daily Show
  
Jennifer Lopez: Get the look
In this article

Jennifer Lopez: Get the look


To copy J-Lo's urban style with a hint of chic go for these Wallis trainers complete with silver studs and a discrete wedge and team them with some cool J-Brand jeans like these slouchy numbers.

The key to this look is the coat - and while we couldn't find plaid we've discovered this Vero Moda faux fur collar coat.

It does the job of keeping you warm while adding a shot of colour and some in-the-hood fur bling to what's essentially a jeans and T-shirt look with a twist.

23/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationships'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys 100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         