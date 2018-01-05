Jennifer Lopez shows off bum in hot dress with no underwear!
Last night Jennifer Lopez
showed off her famous bum in this underwear free dress that looked perfectly made to measure.
Her eye-popping curves were exaggerated by this white frock with see through panels that gave glimpses of her legs, her back and her bum. Scandalous!
In any case this sexy white number was the perfect outfit to turn heads at the screening of Parker in Las Vegas, making sure J-Lo was the word on everyone's lips
.
She teamed her statement frock with rose talons, a black clutch and minimal make-up opting for a slight cat flick eyeliner
and nude lips
. Gorgeous overload!