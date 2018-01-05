>
>
>
Essentials

Jennifer Lopez shows off bum in hot dress with no underwear!

 
Jennifer Lopez shows off bum in hot dress with no underwear!
In this article
Jennifer Lopez shows off bum in hot dress with no underwear!

Jennifer Lopez shows off bum in hot dress with no underwear!

Last night Jennifer Lopez showed off her famous bum in this underwear free dress that looked perfectly made to measure.

Her eye-popping curves were exaggerated by this white frock with see through panels that gave glimpses of her legs, her back and her bum. Scandalous!

In any case this sexy white number was the perfect outfit to turn heads at the screening of Parker in Las Vegas, making sure J-Lo was the word on everyone's lips.

She teamed her statement frock with rose talons, a black clutch and minimal make-up opting for a slight cat flick eyeliner and nude lips. Gorgeous overload!



Fashion Editor
25/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:1.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         