Jessica Biel's Total Recall pink shoes: We want fluro heels

 
Jessica Biel's Total Recall pink shoes: We want fluro heels
Jessica Biel's Total Recall pink shoes: We want fluro heels

Jessica Biel's Total Recall pink shoes: We want fluro heels

Jessica Biel may have stolen our teenage crush, JT, but who cares. Now the thing we're getting green eyed over is her impeccable style.

We know, jealousy is bad. And it's futile. Especially when we can steal Jessica's fluro heel style at the click of a button... so much easier than trying to win over her man.

Jessica rocked up at the Total Recall premiere wearing this stunning white ensemble by Giambattista Valli. Lace, sheer, feathers, peplum, high collar shirt and dip dye?

Jessica was rocking so many of this season's trends at once it's ridiculous.

Yet Miss Timberlake-to-be gets away with it - by sticking to one shade - bridal white, and teaming it with epic pink fluro heels and neon edged nails.

Want to make a neon heel statement of your own? Read on for our top five neon heels to treat yourself to...



17/08/2012
