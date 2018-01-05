- JLS and Alexandra Burke launch fashion line: JLS and Alexandra Burke launch 2KX

JLS and Alexandra Burke © 2KX JLS and Alexandra Burke launch fashion line: 2KX

Celebrities these days - if they're not promoting a single, they're designing their own fashion label, or even stripping off to launch underwear collections.



Of course, we can't complain if those celebrities happen to be gorgeous, talented and utterly likeable - after all JLS and Alexandra Burke didn't make the X Factor Final in 2008 for no reason.



That's right, JLS and Alexandra Burke have joined forces to launch their own fashion line 2KX which will be available to purchase from March. From menswear and womenswear to daytime outfits and night time glam, the X Factor stars have got it covered with their on trend street style label.



We are already fans of their urban underwear - for obvious reasons. Priced between £15-19, the underwear collection is great value and is the first part of the 2KX collection to become available - check it out on USC from March.



But really it's all about the womenswear line for the fashion team here at sofeminine.co.uk.



The edgy womanswear collection has Alexandra stamped all over it - with flirty dresses cinched at the waist and long flowing evening dresses that dare to flash a length of leg.



So even if your voice isn't worthy of a recording contract at least your clothes can have the X Factor.





