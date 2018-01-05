>
Kardashian fashion: Kardashian Kollection at Dorothy Perkins

 
The Kardashian Kollection launches at Dorothy Perkins

Woohoo! It's finally arrived - well almost! The Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins is hitting stores this Thursday (8th November) and we've had a sneak peek at the gorgeousness on offer.

Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have created a range of over 100 pieces all made with that signature Kardashian blend of sexy chic.

From leopard print body's to curve busting bodycons, skinny jeans and cute blazers, we're sure this collection is going to fly off the shelves.

For a lil' look inside - check out this lovely lot.

We're loving Kim's peep show LBD and those leather look leggings on Kourtney.

And that's just the beginning. Check out some of our other fave pieces...



06/11/2012
