Kardashian fashion: Kardashian Kollection at Dorothy Perkins



The Kardashian Kollection launches at Dorothy Perkins Woohoo! It's finally arrived - well almost! The Kardashian Kollection for



Sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have created a range of over 100 pieces all made with that signature Kardashian blend of sexy chic.



From leopard print body's to curve busting bodycons, skinny jeans and cute blazers, we're sure this collection is going to fly off the shelves.



For a lil' look inside - check out this lovely lot.



We're loving Kim's peep show LBD and those leather look leggings on Kourtney.



And that's just the beginning. Check out some of our other fave pieces...







