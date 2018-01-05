>
>
>
Essentials
Kardashian fashion: Kardashian Kollection at Dorothy Perkins
  
Kardashian Kollection
In this article

Kardashian Kollection


Bodycon dress
RRP: £50.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins
Fashion Editor
06/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menNew celebrity couples
100 baby names fit for a royalFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         