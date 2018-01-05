|
Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash
Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bashWe are still all kinds of obsessed with Kate Middleton's flawless style.
This girl never puts a well heeled foot wrong when it comes to looking chic and stylish without being overdone.
On a trip to her former uni, St. Andrews, for a fundraising dinner, Kate Middleton arrived looking lovely in lace in this floor length number - complete with a racy red clutch bag and some statement stilettos.
The Duchess attended St. Andrews from 2001 to 2005, and the picturesque uni provided the perfect backdrop to her romance with Prince William.
And talking of love - if you're head over heels with Kate's evening gown look, then we've got the answer to your prayers - the high street version of this stunning outfit. Woo!
Take a style lesson from Kate with these key pieces...
