>
>
>
Essentials

Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash

 
Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash
In this article
Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash

Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash

We are still all kinds of obsessed with Kate Middleton's flawless style.

This girl never puts a well heeled foot wrong when it comes to looking chic and stylish without being overdone.

On a trip to her former uni, St. Andrews, for a fundraising dinner, Kate Middleton arrived looking lovely in lace in this floor length number - complete with a racy red clutch bag and some statement stilettos.

The Duchess attended St. Andrews from 2001 to 2005, and the picturesque uni provided the perfect backdrop to her romance with Prince William.

And talking of love - if you're head over heels with Kate's evening gown look, then we've got the answer to your prayers - the high street version of this stunning outfit. Woo!

Take a style lesson from Kate with these key pieces...




09/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         