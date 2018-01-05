>
Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash
  
Kate Middleton: Get the look
To get Kate's lace look just head over to John Lewis to pick up this gorge French Connection Lucia dress in black and cream, and pair with these oh so amazing Chinese Laundry stilettos.

We know - the hemline isn't quite the same - but then the chances are, you're not a Queen in waiting - and can get away with flashing a bit more flesh.

The red clutch bag from Hobbs is just too cute - and the outfit wouldn't be finished without a belt like this one from Dorothy Perkins. 

And there you have it - Kate Middleton chic in an instant!



09/11/2012
09/11/2012 

Latest… 05/01/2018
