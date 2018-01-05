>
>
>
Essentials
Kate Middleton's steps out in lace dress for St Andrews bash
 Photo 7/7 
The belt
In this article

The belt


Black buckle belt
RRP: £6.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins

09/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         