What breakdown? Kate Moss steps out in style!
What breakdown? Kate Moss steps out in style!
Kate Moss has been in the press over the last few days following a rare interview with Vice Magazine.
She told the mag: “I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 - when I had to go and work with Marky Mark. It didn't feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn't like it.”
Despite all the pap attention this garnered, iconic supermodel Kate Moss stepped out looking totally stylish earlier this week in a leopard print coat and shoe boot combo - putting the past firmly behind her.
We love her chilled out London look, so if you want to get a little Moss in your life, look no further...we've rounded up the high street essentials so you can copy her style for a slice of the price...
Abby Driver
02/11/2012
