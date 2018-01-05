>
>
What breakdown? Kate Moss steps out in style!
  
Kate Moss: Get the Look
In this article

Kate Moss: Get the Look


Start stealing Kate's style with this cute leopard print coat from Topshop, we love the faux fur collar and the big side pockets are super handy.

You’re also gonna need your standard issue pair of black skinnies (a Moss must have), but if you haven’t got a pair, fear not! This simple pair from Topshop should do the trick.

For maximum cool points get yourself this Bella Freud 1970s sweat, it’s been worn to death by the likes of Moss and cool kid Alexa Chung.

Next up is a pair of seriously cool platform shoe boots. This AX Paris pair will see you right, they have the same pointy toe and lace up details as Kate's pair.

A sunshine yellow clutch will make sure you’re outfit isn’t too black-on-black. We love this cute envelope style one from The Limited.

Finish off your look with a swipe of Kate Moss for Rimmel lipstick in her trademark red and you’re good to go.
Abby Driver
02/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Foods that you can easily grow at home44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         