Kate Moss: Get the Look

Start stealing Kate's style with this cute leopard print coat from Topshop, we love the faux fur collar and the big side pockets are super handy.



You’re also gonna need your standard issue pair of black skinnies (a Moss must have), but if you haven’t got a pair, fear not! This simple pair from Topshop should do the trick.



For maximum cool points get yourself this Bella Freud 1970s sweat, it’s been worn to death by the likes of Moss and cool kid Alexa Chung.



Next up is a pair of seriously cool platform shoe boots. This AX Paris pair will see you right, they have the same pointy toe and lace up details as Kate's pair.



A sunshine yellow clutch will make sure you’re outfit isn’t too black-on-black. We love this cute envelope style one from The Limited.



Finish off your look with a swipe of Kate Moss for Rimmel lipstick in her trademark red and you’re good to go.

