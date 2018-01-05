Kate Moss wears black and grey for her 39th birthday 

>
>
>
Kate Moss turned 39 yesterday and for the ocassion she dressed right down.

We were a bit disappointed that she didn''t pull out all the stops for a special dress showdown, but with awards season giving us our fill of red carpet frocks, we have to appreciate Moss's low key birthday style.

Even when she's dressed down for a quiet birthday drink in her local with hubby Jamie Hince, she still manages to look put together, sporting a pair of Louboutin booties, skinny stone wash grey jeans and a fuzzy coat.

And we get it - we do. It's freezing right now - so comfortable jeans and an oversized warm coat is actually an inspired choice.

So we've scoured the highstreet to find the ultimate pieces you need to get Kate Moss's winter chic.

17/01/2013
05/01/2018
