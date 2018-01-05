In this article













Kate Moss wears black and grey for her 39th birthday Kate Moss turned 39 yesterday and for the ocassion she dressed right down. We were a bit disappointed that she didn''t pull out all the stops for a special dress showdown, but with awards season giving us our fill of red carpet frocks, we have to appreciate Moss's low key birthday style.



Even when she's dressed down for a quiet birthday drink in her local with hubby Jamie Hince, she still manages to look put together, sporting a pair of Louboutin booties, skinny stone wash grey jeans and a fuzzy coat.



And we get it - we do. It's freezing right now - so comfortable jeans and an oversized warm coat is actually an inspired choice.



So we've scoured the highstreet to find the ultimate pieces you need to get Kate Moss's winter chic.







