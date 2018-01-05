Katharine McPhee looks hot at the TCA press conference
Katharine McPhee was rocking all sorts of trends
when she turned up at the TCA press conference this weekend.
The 28-year-old singer-come-actress was sporting this season's must-try colour - emerald green - paired with some super sporty trainers.
The dress with trainers look is definitely one we can get behind - let's face it - heels aren't always our best friend!
And with trainers and dresses hot off the spring summer runway at Moschino Cheap and Chic - there's official fashion approval on this casual chic look.
What's more Katharine went right ahead sporting a statement red lip - which is a look we can never get enough of.
We're smitten with Katharine's dressed down style, so we've done what we do best - and have found the high street equivalent to McPhee's celeb wardrobe.
So here's what you need to get Katharine's style down pat...
