>
>
>
Essentials

Katharine McPhee looks hot at the TCA press conference

 
Katharine McPhee looks hot at the TCA press conference
In this article
Katharine McPhee looks hot at the TCA press conference

Katharine McPhee looks hot at the TCA press conference

Katharine McPhee was rocking all sorts of trends when she turned up at the TCA press conference this weekend.

The 28-year-old singer-come-actress was sporting this season's must-try colour - emerald green - paired with some super sporty trainers.

The dress with trainers look is definitely one we can get behind - let's face it - heels aren't always our best friend!

And with trainers and dresses hot off the spring summer runway at Moschino Cheap and Chic - there's official fashion approval on this casual chic look.

What's more Katharine went right ahead sporting a statement red lip - which is a look we can never get enough of.

We're smitten with Katharine's dressed down style, so we've done what we do best - and have found the high street equivalent to McPhee's celeb wardrobe.

So here's what you need to get Katharine's style down pat...

Sipa

07/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesPlay Our 2048 Game!
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         