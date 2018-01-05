>
>
>
Katharine McPhee looks hot at the TCA press conference
  
Get Katharine McPhee's hot look
Get Katharine McPhee's hot look


And here you have it - Katharine McPhee's lovely look for less.

We spied a designer bargain in this DKNY dress which can look ultra sexy teamed with heels or bang on trend with a pair of black studded hi-tops like this pair from Dune.

Try finishing the look with this statement green cuff by Boohoo and this head turning shade of lip gloss.

We're self confessed obsessives when it comes to Max Factor's Flipctick. The double-ended design means you can use one end for rich creamy colour, and the other for a lighter look - perfect if you're not ready to be a loud mouth. What's more you can play with building different colours so you can create a red hot shade that's just right for you.

We love it when make-up gets experimental.

And there you have it - Katharine McPhee's TCA press conference style on a shoestring.




07/01/2013
