Katherine Jenkins sexy nude dress: Her post diet style

Katherine Jenkins has had something of a style reinvention this year since revealing her new LA body.

Since going on a bit of diet and exercise stint Katherine has toned up a treat and is enjoying styling herself in sexy outfits - needless to say we've got a girl crush on Katherine - bad!

She stepped out at the BBC Salford studios in Manchester this week looking all kinds of hot. This festive red coat added a nice wintery edge to an otherwise summer-ready outfit.

Nude dress, bare legs, nude peep toe shoes? No one would guess she was in the middle of Manchester in mid winter... or would they?

Either way Jenkins's style is on our wish list, so we've put together the high street pieces you need to get Katherine's look this party season.

LA glam here we come!



20/12/2012
