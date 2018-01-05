In this article











Katherine Jenkins: Get the look

Katherine's style is actually pretty simple - she doesn't over complicate things with too many accessories or colours, so copying her style is easy - and affordable too!



First up you'll need a pretty nude dress and optional fake tan.



We love this pleated sheer frock from Miss Selfridge which is the perfect length to go with this red flared coat from Dorothy Perkins.



Then team with these cute accessories - a black tassle bag like this one from Dorothy Perkins and this pair of nudey peep toes from New Look. Gorgeous!



All hail the Great British high street!









