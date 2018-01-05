Katy Perry's boob busting dress V our breast friendly frocks

In this article













We love Katy Perry , her tunes are catchy, her make-up flawless and her daring fashion choices are entertaining to say the least. However, we have to draw the line somewhere and this canary yellow catastrophe is it. Katy Perry ’s boobs are amazing (what? Everyone says so!) but this cut-out dress is doing them absolutely no favours.Her poor boobs look squished and just about ready to self-combust from all that pressure. Not to mention it’s so low cut you can see her belly button.And don’t get us wrong, we love a plunging neckline, but it has to be done with a sophisticated twist with minimum breast squashing.So we’ve picked our top six plunging neckline dresses, that if done the right, exuberate class not trash! Katy Perry : take note!