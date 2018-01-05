>
>
>
Essentials

Katy Perry's boob busting dress V our breast friendly frocks

 
Katy Perry's boob busting dress vs our breast friendly frocks
In this article
Katy Perry's boob busting dress vs our breast friendly frocks

Katy Perry's boob busting dress vs our breast-friendly frocks 

We love Katy Perry, her tunes are catchy, her make-up flawless and her daring fashion choices are entertaining to say the least. However, we have to draw the line somewhere and this canary yellow catastrophe is it.

Katy Perry’s boobs are amazing (what? Everyone says so!) but this cut-out dress is doing them absolutely no favours.

Her poor boobs look squished and just about ready to self-combust from all that pressure. Not to mention it’s so low cut you can see her belly button.

And don’t get us wrong, we love a plunging neckline, but it has to be done with a sophisticated twist with minimum breast squashing.

So we’ve picked our top six plunging neckline dresses, that if done the right, exuberate class not trash!

Katy Perry: take note!
Abby Driver
03/08/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         