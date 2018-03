Look-at-me lace

If you're a look-at-me dresser then this lime frock from River Island is just the thing to turn heads without leaving people's jaws on the floor.



After all - your boobs might be worth showing off but you don't want to give the game away.



With sheer lace panels and a bright hue this dress is a winner for combining just the right amount of breast with the right shade of zest.



Deep lime dress

RRP: £28.00

Available from River Island