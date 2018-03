Cheeky peek

Remember that when it comes to flaunting your best bits, less is more.



That's the magic of this slash front-twist dress from Dorothy Perkins. The twist will take focus away from a rounded tum, and straight up to your rack - which will be previewed in a low key, but oh-so sexy way.



We approve!



Polka dot twist dress

RRP: £35.00

Available from Dorothy Perkins