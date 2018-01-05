Katy Perry's naughty nude dress shows off her boobs!

In this article











Katy Perry knows how to do sexy even when she's covered head to toe. The starlet looked all kinds of vixen as she stepped out in this floor length nude Marchesa dress, embellished with plenty of sequin sparkles at the Trevor Live 2012.We had to double take when we first clapped eyes on this - it proves Katy has the figure of our dreams - curvy but slim with great boobs (we're girls - we notice this kinda thing too)!As well as being crazy about the dress (not everyone can pull off sparkly nude), we also fell for that cute apple clutch bag which adds a touch of trademark kookiness, not to mention that beautiful vintage -style pendant. This girl has got style and we want some for our own.It may be wrong to steal but there's nothing bad to be said for finding inspiration from the stars when it comes to our wardrobe, and we're thinking this look could be perfect for a glam night out come New Years Eve.So here's how to get Katy Perry 's red carpet look.First thing you're gonna need? A nude dress and a boob enhancing bra! Feeling brave? Then read on...