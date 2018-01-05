In this article











Katy Perry: Get the Look

We've raided the high street and we've found some cute as can be pieces that will help you get Katy Perry's sparkly nude look.



First up is this gotta-have-it dress from French Connection - we love the embellished collar and sleeves. But you've got to have a bust boosting bra underneath and this one by Debenhams is just the thing.



With this much sparkle there's no real need for an extra necklace - keep things simple for maximum impact.



Finish the look with a hair braid hair band and there you have it - Katy Perry cool!







