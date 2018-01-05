>
>
>
Kelly Brook's Skyfall premiere chic: Get the look

Kelly Brook's Skyfall premiere chic

Kelly Brook stepped out on the red carpet at last night's James Bond Skyfall premiere looking every inch the glamourpuss.

While she's no Bond Girl she proved she knows what she's doing when it comes to 007 inspired glamour. Just look at that top to toe sparkle.

We love how Kelly has kept it classic with deep red nails, matchy lippy and a nude clutch.

We also love how well her rack is holding up in that gown - most curvy girls would shy away from floor length shimmer, but Kelly Brook is proof that flaunting those assets can be the way to go.

If you want a piece of Kelly Brook inspired chic to call your own we've found the high street pieces you need to get this sex siren look for yourself...


24/10/2012
