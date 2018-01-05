>
Essentials
Kelly Brook's Skyfall premiere chic: Get the look
  
In this article

Ready to glam things up a notch? Good, 'cause in this get up you're going to be turning heads wherever you go.

We've found three gorgeous gold gowns, each with a hint of Kelly Brook about them.

We're loving the short bodycon dress from Topshop which is a demure shade of rose gold, but then we're also smitten with New Look's take on the gold sequin trend. The sequin body will make boobs look huge while the high waisted black skirt will add length to your legs and pull in your waist - we like.

Then there's the floor length gown from Girl Meets Dress which is a proper prom worthy affair.

Team your frock of choice with some red lippy and a cute clutch - add some ruby talons and heels of your choice and you're ready to step out looking all kinds of Kelly Brook beautiful.

Here's your Kelly Brook inspired Skyfall shopping list...

24/10/2012
05/01/2018
