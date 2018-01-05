>
Kelly Osbourne keeps fashion police at bay and wins Cosmopolitan Award

 
In this article
Kelly Osbourne has come a long way since her former days as a TV brat.

Last night the 28-year-old scooped the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Woman of The Year Award for 2012 - and she did it in style.

But looking good hasn't always been Kelly's forte. The judge of Fashion Police has committed plenty of crimes against Fashion over the years, but scrubbed up a treat in a sheer floral dress and sparkly heels.

On accepting the award she said: "I used to look like sh*t. I never thought I'd get a style award."

We think she looks fabbity fab. Her trademark lilac hair is our fave thing about this girl - and we were pleased to see she'd ditched her penchant for scary top knots in favour of soft waves.

We know it's wrong to steal, but if you want to bag yourself a bit of Kelly Osbourne's Cosmo chic, here's how...




31/10/2012
