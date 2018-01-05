>
>
>
Essentials
Kelly Osbourne keeps fashion police at bay
  
Kelly Osbourne: Get the Look
In this article

Kelly Osbourne: Get the Look


For instant Kelly Osbourne chic it's time to embrace fifty shades of grey and plenty of rock star bling.

We love and adore this printed Reiss dress which is perfect for taking you from day to night. With a winter floral print it's right on trend and the sleeves make it perfect for hiding any bingo wings.

Yep it covers up a lot of flesh but with it's bodycon form it's all kinds of sexy. Trust us!

Team this with a pair of dazzling peep toes like this pair from Red Herring - we love the all over glitter and platform heel. Kelly would approve.

Finish the look with some subtle bling from Accessorize - these earrings are perfect, and as for the nails? Match them to Kelly O's lavendar barnet.

This polish from OPI is the perfect shade, Care to Danse. Yes, we do.

31/10/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         