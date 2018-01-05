In this article











Kelly Osbourne: Get the Look

For instant Kelly Osbourne chic it's time to embrace fifty shades of grey and plenty of rock star bling.



We love and adore this printed Reiss dress which is perfect for taking you from day to night. With a winter floral print it's right on trend and the sleeves make it perfect for hiding any bingo wings.



Yep it covers up a lot of flesh but with it's bodycon form it's all kinds of sexy. Trust us!



Team this with a pair of dazzling peep toes like this pair from Red Herring - we love the all over glitter and platform heel. Kelly would approve.



Finish the look with some subtle bling from Accessorize - these earrings are perfect, and as for the nails? Match them to Kelly O's lavendar barnet.



This polish from OPI is the perfect shade, Care to Danse. Yes, we do.







