Kelly Osbourne wears Topshop paisley print dress Kelly Osbourne may be in the states right now, but she's still rocking Brit chick style in our high street's finest.



The it-girl wore a Topshop paisley print dress to the Calvin Klein Rock the Vote Night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago yesterday - an event which encourages people to get politically engaged.





Seeing as we can't vote stateside we were getting politically engaged with her cut out paisley frock - a steal from Topshop at only £38.00.



With that much print Kelly let her dress air her fashion views - she's a supporter of multi pattern and plenty of flesh apparently.





We can't help but notice that the starlet's bleached out her eyebrows - a key trend for A/W 2012. Daring!



Want a piece of Kelly's look? Head to the high street.



Paisley print dress

RRP: £38.00

Available from Topshop













