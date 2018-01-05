Kristen Stewart flashes bra and bum in blue see through outfit

>
>
>
Kristen Stewart is getting ever braver with her premiere outfits and last night she put a record amount of flesh on show in this shorts and bralet combo complete with sheer neon accented top.

While we're fans of neon and the pale blue hue we're not sure this look quite works.

K-Stew looks like sitting down would be majorly uncomfortable - those shorts are damned tight around her crotch.

Of course pushing the fashion barriers is not always easy and we have to give K-Stew kudos for her dewy make up and her use of textures - but getting your bra out and showing off your big knicker shorts at the same time? Well... the jury's out.

Nonetheless Kristen Stewart has got us thinking about cool colour combinations so we've found some high street and high end alternatives to get excited about.

From blue shorts and shirts to body cons there are other ways to get Kristen Stewart's look without getting your bra and bum out. Phew!


14/12/2012
