Get the look: Kristen Stewart

We're sure Kristen Stewart's stylist had good intentions - pale blue and neon accents can look amazing together - but getting the right fit is always the first step to a knock out outfit.



We've found some K-Stew inspired pieces that will nail that glam girl look with a bit less flesh on show - you know what they say - less is more and all that.



First up we've found this gorgeous pale blue bodycon dress from French Connection which will still show off your figure without you having to get your bra out. Or if you prefer to mimic that shorts and bralet combo we've found a Philip Lim shorts and shirt ensemble that's ultra chic and sexy too - but with a touch less sparkle.



That's where the accessories come in - wrap this neon pink belt around the dress and team with these hot pink heels from Blink to lift the look with a flash of look-at-me colour.



Finally to get I-don't-care hair like K-Stew spritz Bumble and Bumble's Surf Spray liberally to give you seashore waves and plenty of grungy texture.



