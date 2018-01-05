>
>
>
Essentials
Kristen Stewart flashes bra and bum in blue outfit
  
The dress
In this article

The dress


Spotlight dress
Available from French Connection 

14/12/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsTime management tips: Get more done in less time
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         