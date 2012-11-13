>
>
>
Kristen Stewart flashes her bum in Twilight premiere dress

 
If you've got it flaunt it, we always say, and Kristen Stewart's latest red carpet ensemble did just that at last night's Twilight premiere.

This couture frock from Zuhair Murad left little to the imagination as Kristen's porcelain skin was on show through the ultra sheer lace panels.

With a corset bodice top and sexy side waves, this is one of the hottest looks we've seen Kristen Stewart rocking of late.

Gone are her Converse and bed head hair days - the Twilight starlet has all grown up and looks frankly ah-mazing.

We want to get a slice of K-Stew's style - so we've scoured the high street to bring you the pieces you need to look as sizzling hot at Kristen...

13/11/2012
