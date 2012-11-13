In this article















Kristen Stewart flashes her bum in Twilight premiere dress



Kristen Stewart flashes her bum in Twilight premiere dress If you've got it flaunt it, we always say, and



This couture frock from Zuhair Murad left little to the imagination as Kristen's porcelain skin was on show through the ultra sheer lace panels.



With a corset bodice top and sexy side waves, this is one of the hottest looks we've seen



Gone are her



We want to get a slice of K-Stew's style - so we've scoured the high street to bring you the pieces you need to look as sizzling hot at Kristen...

