In this article















Kristen Stewart flashes her bum in Twilight premiere dress

There's a reason why R-Patz may have taken her back.... and this could well be it.



With a rump like this to admire we're sure he's one of Kristen Stewart's most hard core fans.



Our high street selection of dresses may not give quite this much rear view away but trust us, they are all kinds of sexy - especially when paired with an over the shoulder smoulder.



Full marks Kristen!