Essentials
Kristen Stewart flashes her bum in Twilight premiere dress
  
Get the look: Kristen Stewart's premiere look
Get the look: Kristen Stewart's premiere look


Kristen's look is all about the dress - it's a full on head turner.

To be in with a chance of copying some of Kristen's vampy brand of cool you'd better be ready to don a floor grazing gown with some sheer involved.

We've found three gorgeous dresses on the Great British high street to give Kristen Stewart's couture gown a run for its money.

From an embellished waist to sequin straps or lace overlay, make sure your dress has a stand out bit of bling or glam factor and let your flesh flash through in a demure but hot-dang sexy way.

Finish the look with a bangle like this Topshop one and some glitzy heels like this nude pair from Debehnhams. 

Hurrah for the high street!

13/11/2012
13/11/2012
