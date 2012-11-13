In this article















Get the look: Kristen Stewart's premiere look

Kristen's look is all about the dress - it's a full on head turner.



To be in with a chance of copying some of Kristen's vampy brand of cool you'd better be ready to don a floor grazing gown with some sheer involved.



We've found three gorgeous dresses on the Great British high street to give Kristen Stewart's couture gown a run for its money.



From an embellished waist to sequin straps or lace overlay, make sure your dress has a stand out bit of bling or glam factor and let your flesh flash through in a demure but hot-dang sexy way.



Finish the look with a bangle like this Topshop one and some glitzy heels like this nude pair from Debehnhams.



Hurrah for the high street!







