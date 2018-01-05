In this article















Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!



Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!



We love her cute combo of high-waisted trousers and wrap around bralet, tres chic!



Combined with a statement red lip and subtle silver jewellery she positively dazzles on the red carpet.



So if you want to get her masculine monochrome look, we've got you covered...







