>
>
>
Essentials

Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!

 
Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!
In this article
Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!

Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!

Kristen Stewart ditched the dress and embraced all things masculine for the screening of her new film 'On The Road'.

We love her cute combo of high-waisted trousers and wrap around bralet, tres chic!

Combined with a statement red lip and subtle silver jewellery she positively dazzles on the red carpet.

So if you want to get her masculine monochrome look, we've got you covered...
Abby Driver
05/11/2012
Tags Essentials kristen stewart
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe longest celebrity relationships
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         