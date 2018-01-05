|
|
|
Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!Kristen Stewart ditched the dress and embraced all things masculine for the screening of her new film 'On The Road'.
We love her cute combo of high-waisted trousers and wrap around bralet, tres chic!
Combined with a statement red lip and subtle silver jewellery she positively dazzles on the red carpet.
So if you want to get her masculine monochrome look, we've got you covered...
|
|
Abby Driver
05/11/2012
|
|