Kristen Stewart: Get the look

First things first you need a pair of high-waisted black trousers, preferably a tapered pair like these Kaliko ones.



Next up a white bralet is a must have for this daring look! We love this Hedonia Collette bustier top that shows off just the right amount of skin.



A pair of pointy, patent stilettos like this pair from Pied A Terre Abagayle will make sure you put your best step forward.



And don't forget a swipe of red lipstick for the ultimate statement pout. We're all big fans of Chanel Rouge around here!



A longline silver necklace like this one from Dogearred will ensure your look remains understated and to finish off, whack on a simple silver wrap around bagle, like this ASOS adjustable cuff.



And voila - Kristen Stewart's boy meets girl look is yours for the taking!



