Essentials
Kristen Stewart works masculine monochrome!
  
Kristen Stewart: Get the look
First things first you need a pair of high-waisted black trousers, preferably a tapered pair like these Kaliko ones.

Next up a white bralet is a must have for this daring look! We love this Hedonia Collette bustier top that shows off just the right amount of skin.

A pair of pointy, patent stilettos like this pair from Pied A Terre Abagayle will make sure you put your best step forward.

And don't forget a swipe of red lipstick for the ultimate statement pout. We're all big fans of Chanel Rouge around here!

A longline silver necklace like this one from Dogearred will ensure your look remains understated and to finish off, whack on a simple silver wrap around bagle, like this ASOS adjustable cuff.

And voila - Kristen Stewart's boy meets girl look is yours for the taking!


Abby Driver
05/11/2012
