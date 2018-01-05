Lacey Banghard shows off hot body in Celebrity Big Brother

In this article













While sofeminine might not be fans of The Sun's Page 3 , we couldn't help but notice that Page 3 regular, Lacey Banghard, has some seriously sexy style credentials.She entered the Celebrity Big Brother house last night wearing an all black outfit that we could definitely get behind on a Saturday night.Her sheer pencil skirt and crop top number showed off her figure without showing too much flesh - the classy way to look seriously seductive.She told the live audience: "I spend most of my time in my underwear, I spend more time in my underwear than in clothes."And it seems that's true as she showed off a sneak peek of her underwear beneath her sheer black outfit.We've been inspired by her pencil skirt and midi top look - so much that we've gone and found out a copy cat look for ourselves.Here's what you need to get Lacey's racy look.Side note, Banghard? How can that be a real name?