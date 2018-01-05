Lacey Banghard shows off hot body in Celebrity Big Brother

>
Lacey Banghard shows off hot body for Celeb Big Brother

While sofeminine might not be fans of The Sun's Page 3, we couldn't help but notice that Page 3 regular, Lacey Banghard, has some seriously sexy style credentials.

She entered the Celebrity Big Brother house last night wearing an all black outfit that we could definitely get behind on a Saturday night.

Her sheer pencil skirt and crop top number showed off her figure without showing too much flesh - the classy way to look seriously seductive.

She told the live audience: "I spend most of my time in my underwear, I spend more time in my underwear than in clothes."

And it seems that's true as she showed off a sneak peek of her underwear beneath her sheer black outfit.

We've been inspired by her pencil skirt and midi top look - so much that we've gone and found out a copy cat look for ourselves.

Here's what you need to get Lacey's racy look.

Side note, Banghard? How can that be a real name?

04/01/2013
