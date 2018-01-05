Lacey Banghard: Get the Look

>
Lacey Banghard shows off hot body in Celebrity Big Brother
  
Lacey Banghard's Celebrity Big Brother outfit was a stunner so here's what you need to steal her style.

We love this long sleeved crop top from Topshop. It's less sheer than Lacey's but that means you can wear it with confidence - you're not going to accidently pop out and expose yourself in this! Plus we think it's a bit more ladylike this way!

Pop this cleavage enhancing bra by Curvy Kate on underneath and you'll soon create an hour glass shape!

With a slash of midriff on show all you need next is a hot pencil skirt like this embellished one from Topshop. 

Then pair with these simple chic heels from Daniel and this Boohoo necklace - and there you have it - the perfect outfit for your next night out!



04/01/2013
