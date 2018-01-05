>
Spring - Summer

Lady Gaga's fashion style history

Lady Gaga in round glasses and bold shoulders
Bold

As much a talking point in the world of fashion as she is in the world of pop, at 24, Lady Gaga has already sold over 10 million albums worldwide and she was the most downloaded artist in 2009. On top of that, she graces our papers with her increasingly outrageous outfits and isn't afraid of giving us an eyeful!

We take a look back at the singer's style history...

At the start of her career, Miss Gaga was already giving us plenty to talk about with bold colour combinations and strong shoulders. She stopped at nothing to attract attention and she's still at it today! These steampunk round glasses have become one of her wardrobe staples... in the ever changing world of Gaga it's a wonder anything is worn more than once!

Fashion Editor
06/08/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
