Spring - Summer
Lady Gaga: mini style retrospective
  
Lady Gaga in skin-tight lace outfit
Lace is a big look this summer and when Lady Gaga decides to follow a trend, she doesn't do it by halves! Here's the proof with this skin-tight white number which leaves very little to the imagination... If you fancy trying out the lace trend we'd suggest a subtler approach. As you can see (all to clearly) lace is unforgiving.
Fashion Editor
06/08/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
