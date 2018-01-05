|
Lady Gaga: mini style retrospective
Lady Gaga in statement angular outfit at Japanese airport
One of our favourite Gaga looks! We love it when the songstress steps out in her statement angular outfits. We're not so sure though about defacing the Hermès Birkin bag, even if she did just want to get a little message across to her Japanese fans. It's a Hermès Birkin!!! Is nothing sacred in the land of the Pop Star?
Fashion Editor
06/08/2010
