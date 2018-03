In this article





























Lady Gaga in red latex dress at the 2009 Royal Variety Show

For last year's Royal Variety Show, Lady Gaga donned an Elizabethan-style red latex dress to go on stage in front of the Queen. We wonder what Her Majesty made of it?! This is a seriously iconic look for Gaga - but we can't help but this it looked better on Finn from Glee!



© Fox 41