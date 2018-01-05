Lindsay Lohan's gold cleavage dress for Liz & Dick premiere

In this article













Lindsay Lohan showed off her boobs, her curves and her massive plumped up lips at the premiere of Liz & Dick - the film where Lohan plays movie legend Elizabeth Taylor.The troubled starlet showed up in a champagne silk gown that clung to her form leaving little to the imagination. With peek-a-boo peep holes down the front of the dress, it was clear someone was using some magic tape to keep her modesty in tact.Lohan also showed off ruby locks swept to one side, but despite her risqué red carpet gown we were mostly blown away by Lindsay's face.That girl has got to be a big filler fan. Her face looked positively plumped and those lips Well, they never used to look that way!Wowsers!While we're not convinced this red carpet dress quite works, we are fans of champagne shades and red jewels, so we've scoured the high street to show you (and Lohan) how to nail this combo, but first let's get another look at that dress!