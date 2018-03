In this article













Lindsay Lohan's boobs make an outing in premiere dress

One of silk's magic powers is it's ability to make you look bigger than you really are so if you're thinking of sporting silk this season, make sure it's highlighting your assets, not your secret lumps or bumps.



Lindsay's gown draws the eye to her boobs, but we like that she's kept her jewellery simple - going for rubies and diamonds. We're sure Elizabeth Taylor would approve.